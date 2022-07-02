National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$93.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on CP. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.27.
CP opened at C$89.91 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.