National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$93.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.27.

CP opened at C$89.91 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

