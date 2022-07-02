National Bankshares Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Cormark lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.72.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$729.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$3.50 and a one year high of C$6.40.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

