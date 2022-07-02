National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after buying an additional 166,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

