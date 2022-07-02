NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 315

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 315 ($3.86) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.43 ($3.58).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.68) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.17). The company has a market cap of £22.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.61.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,990.55).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

