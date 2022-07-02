New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCAGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NCA opened at GBX 80 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. New Century AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.88.

In related news, insider Michael David Barnard acquired 30,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,745.16 ($31,585.28).

About New Century AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies and a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies primarily quoted on AIM. The fund may also invest in companies traded on the OFEX trading facility.

