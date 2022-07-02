New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,910 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.94.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

