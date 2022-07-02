Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Decreased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $228.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

