Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Lowered to 85.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.60.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.4653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

