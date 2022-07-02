Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.