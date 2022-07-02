Northland Securities Begins Coverage on ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITHX opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. ITHAX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.
About ITHAX Acquisition (Get Rating)
ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
