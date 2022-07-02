NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.04. The company has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.