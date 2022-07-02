Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 180.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

