Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 383 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

