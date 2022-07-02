Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

