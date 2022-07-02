Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $67.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

