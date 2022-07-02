Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

