Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

HDV stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

