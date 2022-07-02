Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

