Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

