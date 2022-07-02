Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 340,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 179.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77.

