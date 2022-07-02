Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

