Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $299.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

