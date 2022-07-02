Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $486.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

