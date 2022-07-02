Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

