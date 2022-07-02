Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $517.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

