Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $3,568,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $486.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

