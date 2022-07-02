Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

