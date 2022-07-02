Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 605,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

NYSE:F opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

