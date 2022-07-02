Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.73. 3M has a 1-year low of $126.61 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

