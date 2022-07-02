Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $310.85 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

