Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $6,680,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Enovix stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enovix Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.