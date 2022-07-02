Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,699 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $6,194,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000.

UDEC opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

