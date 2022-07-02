Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.