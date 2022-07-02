Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

