Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

MA stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

