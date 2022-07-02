Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,566,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,489,000 after purchasing an additional 310,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,441 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 456,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 112,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $90.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $115.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

