Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 35,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $219.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

