Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,090,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.25.

