Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

