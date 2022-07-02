Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth $305,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth $6,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

