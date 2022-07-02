Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Marqeta by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

