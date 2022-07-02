Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

