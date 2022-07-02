ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Head to Head Comparison

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valens Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 ON Semiconductor 1 5 18 1 2.76

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 201.45%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.31%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 4.79 -$26.53 million N/A N/A ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 3.02 $1.01 billion $3.26 14.37

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -14.64% -8.63% ON Semiconductor 20.13% 38.08% 17.90%

Volatility & Risk

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.