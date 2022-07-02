Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $2,777,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 100.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 53.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

