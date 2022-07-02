Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

