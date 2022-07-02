Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

