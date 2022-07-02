OSB Group (LON:OSB) PT Raised to GBX 790

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.26) to GBX 790 ($9.69) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($7.91) to GBX 790 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.97) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 732.40 ($8.99).

OSB stock opened at GBX 478.20 ($5.87) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 532.25. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.42), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,113,360.32).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

