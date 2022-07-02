Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Shares Up 1.2%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 5.00 and last traded at 4.86. Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODV shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

