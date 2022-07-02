OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Price Target Cut to €22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut OVH Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut OVH Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($28.72) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTC:OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Friday. OVH Groupe has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

