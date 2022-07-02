OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Price Target Lowered to €23.00 at Societe Generale

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from €30.00 ($31.91) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OVHFF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($28.72) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded OVH Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded OVH Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OVH Groupe from €25.00 ($26.60) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

OVH Groupe stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. OVH Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

